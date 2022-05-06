Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.16

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 35353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 17.27%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.08%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

