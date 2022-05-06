Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.16

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 35353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 17.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.08%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

