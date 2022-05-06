Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,825. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

