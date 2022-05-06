Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.71.

PH opened at $276.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $265.42 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average of $301.88.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

