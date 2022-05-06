Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 1,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.47. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

