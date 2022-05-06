Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

NYSE PAYC opened at $301.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 305,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,458.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

