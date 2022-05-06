Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $301.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.96.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

