Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $430.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $301.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paycom Software has a one year low of $278.37 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.96.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.