Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.58 Million

Brokerages expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to report $117.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $413.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,386. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

