PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases $96,943.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PYPL traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,043,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.0% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 370.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 248,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

