Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

BTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

