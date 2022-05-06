Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will announce $56.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $51.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $230.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $247.12 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $266.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGC traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $566.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.