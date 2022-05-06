PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of PED opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.98. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

