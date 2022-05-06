PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Shares of PED opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.98. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.
PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
