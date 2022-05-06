Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will report sales of $368.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $375.95 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $325.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA traded down $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $70.19. 298,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $143.66. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

