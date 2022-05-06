Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.37.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$50.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,157. The stock has a market cap of C$27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

