Pendle (PENDLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $458,118.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $458,118.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00222633 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,209.42 or 1.98619634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

