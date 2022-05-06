Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 44,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 435,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

