PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 213,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,614. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 132.66% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

