Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 4,495 shares of company stock worth $105,721 over the last ninety days. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

