Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,664. Penumbra has a one year low of $151.43 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

