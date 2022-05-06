Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.54. Perdoceo Education shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,813 shares.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.