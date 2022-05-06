Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

PRDO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 830,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,027. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $768,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

