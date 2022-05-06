Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $24,740.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $24,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $58.13.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.
About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
