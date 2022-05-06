PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $137.13 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

