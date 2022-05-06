Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have commented on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PPTA opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

