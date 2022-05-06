Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Perrigo worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 10,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,788. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.