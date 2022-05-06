Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 25,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,907. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 48,989 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

