Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

