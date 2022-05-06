Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,567,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

