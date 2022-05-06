Phala.Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

