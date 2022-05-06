Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.93. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

