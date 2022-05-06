Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,502. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $751.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.56. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

