Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

FENG opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

