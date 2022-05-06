Pickle Finance One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $1.21 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00010898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00029869 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

