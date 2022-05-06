PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $8,348.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00030096 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

