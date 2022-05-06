PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 1.3%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.72 and last traded at $92.91. 691,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 365,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at $258,000.

