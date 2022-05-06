Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE PING traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 53,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,921. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,335,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 566,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ping Identity by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 328,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ping Identity by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 254,811 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

