Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,751 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,760. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.