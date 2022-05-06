Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:PXD traded up $13.70 on Friday, reaching $270.18. 4,249,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $213.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $272.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

