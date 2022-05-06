Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

