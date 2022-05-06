Piper Sandler Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $400.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.93.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $316.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.08. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $279.63 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

