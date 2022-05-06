Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 205,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,111. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.82. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.