Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 7.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 87,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,145,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

