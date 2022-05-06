Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 7.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. 87,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,145,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
