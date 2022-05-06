Polkastarter (POLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.38 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $94.37 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

