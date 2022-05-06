PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $152,241.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $152,241.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 31,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

