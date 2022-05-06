Post (NYSE:POST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

