Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

