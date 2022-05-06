PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.91.

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,426. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

