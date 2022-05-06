PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $131.57 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.