Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.58

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $12.10. Prada shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 97 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on PRDSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

