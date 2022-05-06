Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

